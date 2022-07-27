Oppenheimer Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

V has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

