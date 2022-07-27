Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Shares Down 1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 34.87% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

