PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $43.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,181. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

