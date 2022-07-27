Paul Andrew McDonald Purchases 7,500 Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Stock

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Paul Andrew McDonald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £7,725 ($9,307.23).

Supreme Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Supreme Plc has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($2.95). The company has a market cap of £118.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.83.

Supreme Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supreme Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

