Paul Christopher Swinney Sells 300,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £999,000 ($1,203,614.46).

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 329 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of £155.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,580.00. Tristel plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($9.76).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.00%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

