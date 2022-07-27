Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Critical Contrast

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24% InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pear Therapeutics and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.13%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 80.73%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 51.17 -$65.14 million N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 0.91 -$43.99 million $0.10 43.00

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

