Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PEGA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.37 on Monday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,706,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,567,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,018,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

