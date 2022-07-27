Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 200,401 Shares

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri purchased 200,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,016.04 ($9,657.88).
Pembridge Resources Price Performance
LON PERE opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. Pembridge Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.
