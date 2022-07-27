Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 200,401 Shares

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri purchased 200,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,016.04 ($9,657.88).

Pembridge Resources Price Performance

LON PERE opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95. Pembridge Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £3.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

Get Pembridge Resources alerts:

Pembridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.