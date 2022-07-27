PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

