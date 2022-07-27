Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 543,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 837,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

