Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $240,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

