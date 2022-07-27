Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

