Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.98

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $22.11. Photronics shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 566,602 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $111,980 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

