Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

