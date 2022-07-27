Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

