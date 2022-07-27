Piper Sandler Increases BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $91.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $106.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $107.22.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

