Piper Sandler Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $74.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 3.7 %

EWBC opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

