Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.79. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

