Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Shares Up 59.3%

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) shot up 59.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 3,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Plant Veda Foods Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Plant Veda Foods Company Profile
Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.
