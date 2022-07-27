Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Shares Up 59.3%

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) shot up 59.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 3,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Plant Veda Foods Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Plant Veda Foods Company Profile

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

