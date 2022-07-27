Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Playtech Stock Performance
Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29.
Playtech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtech (PYTCF)
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.