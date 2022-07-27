Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. Playtech has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.29.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

