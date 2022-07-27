PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

