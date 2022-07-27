Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,613,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,505,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

