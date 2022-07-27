PROS (PRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PROS by 203.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Recommended Stories

