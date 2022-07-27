Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($91.84) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €66.74 ($68.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.90 and a 200-day moving average of €75.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81. Puma has a 52-week low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

