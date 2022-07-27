Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.76. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $41.30 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $582.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $611.90 and its 200-day moving average is $637.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

