Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Increased by Analyst

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Princeton’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPRN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Bank of Princeton Stock Performance

BPRN opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.