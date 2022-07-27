Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

