Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- The Coca-Cola Company: Resilient In The Face Of Inflation
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.