Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

APA Stock Down 1.7 %

APA opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

