Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Reduced by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.59.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.