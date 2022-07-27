Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment



Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

