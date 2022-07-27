Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.66. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

