Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.98 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after buying an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,129,000. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,720,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,123,200 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,618,000 after buying an additional 583,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

