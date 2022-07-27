Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.22. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $36.17 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Shares of ELV opened at $468.96 on Monday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,081,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,855,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.