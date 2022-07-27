Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.83. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $134,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

