Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Herc Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Herc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.83 per share.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

