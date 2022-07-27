Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $170.00.

7/26/2022 – Eagle Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $145.00.

7/20/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

7/15/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

