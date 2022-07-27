Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $630.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $582.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $611.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

