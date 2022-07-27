Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.33) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,605 ($31.39) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,727.50.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Relx has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

