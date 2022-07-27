Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Down to $48.17

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.17, but opened at $46.37. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $921.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

