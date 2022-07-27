Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after acquiring an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,952,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.