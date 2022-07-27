Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$66.69 million during the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.
