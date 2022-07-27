Reviewing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The New Ireland Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 50.23% 13.69% 6.46% The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and The New Ireland Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 The New Ireland Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than The New Ireland Fund.

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. The New Ireland Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.9%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The New Ireland Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.92 $192.43 million $1.68 9.98 The New Ireland Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than The New Ireland Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The New Ireland Fund has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of The New Ireland Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats The New Ireland Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the ISEQ Index. It was formerly known as Irish Investment Fund Inc. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. was formed on December 14, 1989 and is domiciled in the United States.

