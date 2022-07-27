Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.02 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.75 Switch $592.04 million 13.95 $5.41 million $0.04 844.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Switch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21

Switch has a consensus target price of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Summary

Switch beats Kanzhun on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

