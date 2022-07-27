Reviewing QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Farmers National Banc pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 31.61% 16.27% 1.76% QCR 35.29% 16.22% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.44 $51.84 million $1.76 8.90 QCR $300.58 million 3.41 $98.90 million $6.58 8.82

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. QCR has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than QCR.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

