Reviewing Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 0 0 1.50 Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sino Land and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $77.95, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Sino Land.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 36.82 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Agree Realty $339.32 million 17.03 $122.27 million $1.78 43.20

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agree Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49%

Summary

Agree Realty beats Sino Land on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

