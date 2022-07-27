Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.72.

Revolve Group Stock Down 7.3 %

RVLV opened at $25.47 on Monday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.