RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $90.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

