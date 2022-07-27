Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at CL King

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CL King from $132.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

