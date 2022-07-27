Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $616.34

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.34 ($7.43) and traded as low as GBX 490 ($5.90). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 490 ($5.90), with a volume of 952 shares changing hands.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £395.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 616.34.

Robert Walters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.